Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released yesterday, Martin Ma from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX), with a price target of $19.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.83, close to its 52-week high of $16.93.

Ma has an average return of 20.6% when recommending Lexinfintech Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #3034 out of 5858 analysts.

Lexinfintech Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lexinfintech Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $92.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $99.52 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.