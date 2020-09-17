Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) Receives a Buy from CMB International Securities

In a report issued on August 19, Terry Sun from CMB International Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX), with a price target of $11.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.01, close to its 52-week low of $6.45.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lexinfintech Holdings with a $12.01 average price target, representing a 56.6% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.75 price target.

Lexinfintech Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.27B and has a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.83.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.