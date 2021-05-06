Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) Receives a Buy from China International

Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) received a Buy rating and a $12.80 price target from China International analyst China International Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexinfintech Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.48.

Based on Lexinfintech Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.03 billion and net profit of $510 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.15 billion and had a net profit of $518 million.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.