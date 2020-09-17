Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Yiran Zhong maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) on August 19 and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.01, close to its 52-week low of $6.45.

Lexinfintech Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.21, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.93 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Lexinfintech Holdings has an average volume of 2.08M.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.