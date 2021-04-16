Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Hold rating to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.3% and a 31.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $7.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $752.1M and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LXRX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Tessmer, the VP, Finance & Accounting of LXRX sold 22,912 shares for a total of $158,333.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.