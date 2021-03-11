Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 million and net profit of $82.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a net profit of $226 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LXRX in relation to earlier this year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.