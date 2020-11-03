Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.05, equals to its 52-week low of $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 45.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $112.5M and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.