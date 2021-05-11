Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Hold rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.50, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $9.65 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LXRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, James Tessmer, the VP, Finance & Accounting of LXRX sold 22,912 shares for a total of $158,333.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.