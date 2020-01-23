Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $226 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.78 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.