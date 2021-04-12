Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Telsey Advisory gave Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss & Co today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.35, close to its 52-week high of $27.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Levi Strauss & Co with a $30.60 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and net profit of $56.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.57 billion and had a net profit of $95.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 160 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEVI in relation to earlier this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

