Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Gets a Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Levi Strauss & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Levi Strauss & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $97.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEVI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia.