Leslie’s (LESL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Leslie’s (LESL), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 92.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leslie’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.84 and a one-year low of $19.15. Currently, Leslie’s has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LESL in relation to earlier this year.

Leslies Inc is a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand offering a comprehensive assortment of more than 30,000 products across chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness related products. The company offers its products and services for Residential Pool, Residential Spa, Professional Pool, and Commercial Pool consumers.