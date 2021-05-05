Leslie’s (LESL) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Leslie’s (LESL) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 87.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leslie’s with a $32.00 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Leslie’s’ market cap is currently $5.42B and has a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LESL in relation to earlier this year.

Leslies Inc is a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand offering a comprehensive assortment of more than 30,000 products across chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness related products. The company offers its products and services for Residential Pool, Residential Spa, Professional Pool, and Commercial Pool consumers.