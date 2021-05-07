Leslie’s (LESL) Gets a Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Buy rating on Leslie’s (LESL) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.25.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leslie’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Leslie’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and GAAP net loss of $30.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $780K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LESL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Leslies Inc is a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand offering a comprehensive assortment of more than 30,000 products across chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness related products. The company offers its products and services for Residential Pool, Residential Spa, Professional Pool, and Commercial Pool consumers.