Lennox International (LII) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Sell rating on Lennox International (LII) today and set a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.00, close to its 52-week low of $192.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $238.14.

Lennox International’s market cap is currently $7.68B and has a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -45.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LII in relation to earlier this year.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.