Lennar (LEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo gave Lennar (NYSE: LEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Lennar yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lennar with a $66.44 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on December 6, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Lennar’s market cap is currently $17.86B and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEN in relation to earlier this year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily and Rialto.