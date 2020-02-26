Lendingtree (TREE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Carrie Williams- February 26, 2020, 7:21 AM EDT

After Stephens and Oppenheimer gave Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree yesterday and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $292.87, close to its 52-week low of $281.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $364.71 average price target, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Lendingtree’s market cap is currently $3.81B and has a P/E ratio of 585.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.78.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans.

