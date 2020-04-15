Lendingtree (TREE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Oppenheimer gave Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 42.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $295.00, representing a 50.0% upside. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lendingtree’s market cap is currently $2.59B and has a P/E ratio of 158.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More on TREE: