Lendingtree (TREE) Gets a Sell Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Sell rating on Lendingtree (TREE) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $246.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $331.00.

The company has a one-year high of $372.64 and a one-year low of $193.27. Currently, Lendingtree has an average volume of 280.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREE in relation to earlier this year.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.