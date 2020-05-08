LendingClub (LC) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on LendingClub (LC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.82, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

LendingClub has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.43, which is a 125.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.11 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, LendingClub has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LC in relation to earlier this year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.