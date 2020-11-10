LendingClub (LC) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on LendingClub (LC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

LendingClub has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.88, implying a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.75 and a one-year low of $4.32. Currently, LendingClub has an average volume of 1.08M.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.