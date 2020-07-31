LendingClub (LC) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana assigned a Hold rating to LendingClub (LC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.56, close to its 52-week low of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LendingClub is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LendingClub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.21 million and GAAP net loss of $48.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.94 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.