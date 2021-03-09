Lemonade (LMND) Gets a Sell Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Joshua Shanker from Merrill Lynch initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Lemonade (LMND) and a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as CNA Financial, Axis Capital, and Chubb.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lemonade with a $103.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $188.30 and a one-year low of $44.11. Currently, Lemonade has an average volume of 4.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMND in relation to earlier this year.

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.

