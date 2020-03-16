Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Sidoti

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti upgraded Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Buy today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemaitre Vascular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.33.

Based on Lemaitre Vascular’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.03 million.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease.