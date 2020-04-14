Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemaitre Vascular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Based on Lemaitre Vascular’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.17 million and net profit of $4.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.39 million and had a net profit of $6.03 million.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.