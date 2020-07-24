Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Edwards Lifesciences, and Intuitive Surgical.

Lemaitre Vascular has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75.

The company has a one-year high of $38.64 and a one-year low of $18.76. Currently, Lemaitre Vascular has an average volume of 126.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LMAT in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John James O’connor, a Director at LMAT bought 7,500 shares for a total of $85,725.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.