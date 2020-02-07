Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Lemaitre Vascular has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lemaitre Vascular’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMAT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Joseph Pellegrino, the CFO of LMAT sold 64,792 shares for a total of $2,324,089.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease.