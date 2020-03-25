Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.46.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.0% and a 22.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Perspecta.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leidos Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.45.

The company has a one-year high of $125.84 and a one-year low of $62.88. Currently, Leidos Holdings has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.