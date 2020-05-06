Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Seth Seifman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Seifman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

Leidos Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.90.

Based on Leidos Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion and net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.65 billion and had a net profit of $188 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

