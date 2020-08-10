Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS) today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Leidos Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.00, representing a 40.3% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Leidos Holdings’ market cap is currently $13.25B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LDOS in relation to earlier this year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.