Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS) today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.81, close to its 52-week high of $113.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 71.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leidos Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.00, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

Leidos Holdings’ market cap is currently $15.97B and has a P/E ratio of 24.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.90.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defensive Solutions, Civil, and Health.