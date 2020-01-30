Legg Mason (LM) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on Legg Mason (LM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.93, close to its 52-week high of $40.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Legg Mason is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.40.

The company has a one-year high of $40.27 and a one-year low of $26.36. Currently, Legg Mason has an average volume of 627.2K.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds.