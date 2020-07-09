Legacy Housing (LEGH) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

Howard Kim- July 9, 2020, 7:32 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Legacy Housing (LEGH) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Legacy Housing is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.50 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Legacy Housing has an average volume of 29.66K.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing. The company was founded by Curtis Drew Hodgson and Kenny E. Shipley in May 2005 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

