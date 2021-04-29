Leerink Partners Thinks uniQure’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE) on April 26. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.15, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, representing a 120.4% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

uniQure’s market cap is currently $1.49B and has a P/E ratio of -12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QURE in relation to earlier this year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.