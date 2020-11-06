Leerink Partners Thinks Theravance Biopharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.08, close to its 52-week low of $14.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.80, an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Theravance Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.01 million and GAAP net loss of $62.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBPH in relation to earlier this year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.