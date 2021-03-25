Leerink Partners Thinks Spruce Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) on March 22 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.60, close to its 52-week low of $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spruce Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, representing an 89.6% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $15.12. Currently, Spruce Biosciences has an average volume of 52.47K.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).