Leerink Partners Thinks Spruce Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) on May 13 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.50, close to its 52-week low of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spruce Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50, a 75.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Spruce Biosciences’ market cap is currently $361.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).