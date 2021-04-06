Leerink Partners Thinks Spruce Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- April 6, 2021, 9:46 AM EDT

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) on April 1. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.55, close to its 52-week low of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spruce Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, which is a 73.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Spruce Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.55 million.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

