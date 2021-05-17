Leerink Partners Thinks Silverback Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.52, close to its 52-week low of $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Silverback Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.25, implying a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.