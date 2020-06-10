Leerink Partners Thinks Senseonics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares opened today at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Senseonics Holdings with a $0.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.24 and a one-year low of $0.41. Currently, Senseonics Holdings has an average volume of 2.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SENS in relation to earlier this year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.