Leerink Partners Thinks Regeneron’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 23, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners assigned a Buy rating to Regeneron (REGN), with a price target of $655.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $456.35, close to its 52-week low of $424.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $653.47, implying a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $725.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion and net profit of $1.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 billion and had a net profit of $792 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

Read More on REGN: