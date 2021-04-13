Leerink Partners Thinks Regeneron’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $472.80, close to its 52-week low of $441.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $635.27, which is a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $50.65B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.63.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

