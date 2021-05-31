Leerink Partners Thinks Pharvaris’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 26, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Pharvaris (PHVS), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.50, close to its 52-week low of $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharvaris is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.50, a 126.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.86 and a one-year low of $19.29. Currently, Pharvaris has an average volume of 49.93K.

Pharvaris NV is a clinical-stage company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin B2-receptor-mediated indications.