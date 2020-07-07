Leerink Partners Thinks ObsEva SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 47.1% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

ObsEva SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, representing a 357.1% upside. In a report issued on July 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.12 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, ObsEva SA has an average volume of 919.3K.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

