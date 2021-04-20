Leerink Partners Thinks Neovasc’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 16, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neovasc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.50, implying a 468.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.38 and a one-year low of $0.68. Currently, Neovasc has an average volume of 5.73M.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.