Leerink Partners Thinks Merck & Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.04, close to its 52-week low of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.33, which is a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Merck & Company’s market cap is currently $183.3B and has a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRK in relation to earlier this year.

Merck & Co., Inc. develops pharmaceutical and vaccine products. It also offers healthcare solutions and vaccines addressing animal health. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

