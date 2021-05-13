Leerink Partners Thinks IMARA’s Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- May 13, 2021, 4:17 AM EDT

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on IMARA (IMRA) on May 11 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.84, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

IMARA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, implying a 474.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.71 and a one-year low of $6.61. Currently, IMARA has an average volume of 107.8K.

Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin.

