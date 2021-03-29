Leerink Partners Thinks HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 25, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.44, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics with a $11.00 average price target, which is a 94.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ market cap is currently $26.78M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.