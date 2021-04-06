Leerink Partners Thinks HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.43, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, a 94.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.58 million and GAAP net loss of $4.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.39 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

