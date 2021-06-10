Leerink Partners Thinks Hookipa Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.08, close to its 52-week low of $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25, which is a 101.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.00 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Hookipa Pharma has an average volume of 303K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOOK in relation to earlier this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.